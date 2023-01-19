Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23). Approximately 60,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 484,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).
Longboat Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £10.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
