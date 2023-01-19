Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group Price Performance

LZAGY traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. 94,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. Lonza Group has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $73.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LZAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.40.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

