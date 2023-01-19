Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 13,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $6.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,627. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.28 and a 200-day moving average of $198.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $240.71.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.