Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 3,818.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

PSHIF stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.42. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.44. Lucero Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.34 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSHIF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lucero Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 0.95.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

