Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,065,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.39. 22,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,071. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

