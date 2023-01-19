LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 25,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 1,346,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,606. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

