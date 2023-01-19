Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the December 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)
