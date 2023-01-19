Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the December 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

