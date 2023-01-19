Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.