Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Down 80.8% in December

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,700 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,193. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $30.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

