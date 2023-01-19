Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51.88 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $51.88 million and approximately $50,376.09 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00232072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000162 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $63,973.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.