Maiar DEX One Day Volume Reaches $52,991.60 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $52.35 million and $52,991.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00231736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000162 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $63,973.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

