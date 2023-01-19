Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 265 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.23) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Barclays dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 330 ($4.03) to GBX 308 ($3.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Man Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

