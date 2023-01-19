Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Marchex worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.