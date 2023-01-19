Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.82

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.82 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($1.86). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 150.90 ($1.84), with a volume of 8,510,346 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.89) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.80).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 944.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £29,275.23 ($35,723.28).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

