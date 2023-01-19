Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

