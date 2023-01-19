Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.50.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.