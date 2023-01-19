Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Masco Trading Down 3.8 %

MAS stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $48.46. 26,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,540. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,177 shares of company stock worth $1,270,635 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.