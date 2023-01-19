Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 131,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,430. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.96. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
