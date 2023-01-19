Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 131,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,430. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.96. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

About Matinas BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 14.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Stories

