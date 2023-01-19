Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $636.75

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 636.75 ($7.77) and traded as low as GBX 629.51 ($7.68). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.81), with a volume of 187,616 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 619.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 636.84. The company has a market capitalization of £335.54 million and a PE ratio of 8,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 36,171 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £198,217.08 ($241,875.63).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

