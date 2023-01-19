Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 232,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

