Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Shares of MIGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 232,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
