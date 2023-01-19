Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after buying an additional 185,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after buying an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after buying an additional 282,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,774. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

