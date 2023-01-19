MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc decreased its position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MaxCyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MaxCyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MaxCyte by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,562 shares of company stock worth $484,330 over the last ninety days. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

