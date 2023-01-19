McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.23.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

