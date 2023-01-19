Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

