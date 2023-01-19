Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 119,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

