Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $140.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

