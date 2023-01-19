Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.