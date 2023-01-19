Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up 3.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $4,834,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV opened at $263.59 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.58.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

