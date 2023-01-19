Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

