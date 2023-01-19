Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE KO opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

