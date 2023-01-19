Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 48,356 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 38,033 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

NYSE:MPW opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

