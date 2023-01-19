Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 777,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.5 days.

Metso Outotec Oyj Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.