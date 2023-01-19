MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 111,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,922. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 518,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 303,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,330 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 84.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 324,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 149,233 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

