M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 213.20 ($2.60).

Several research firms have commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 195 ($2.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 205.20 ($2.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,881.40. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.81).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.