Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

