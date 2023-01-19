MiL.k Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $66.86 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $66.86 million and $6.91 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00428099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.01 or 0.30049411 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00764248 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,241,270 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

