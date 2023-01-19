Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
MLSS opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28.
About Milestone Scientific
See Also
