Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 492,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

MTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 119,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,740. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.