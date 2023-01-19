MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 1,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,055,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $389.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 884,863 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 689,557 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

