Mirova US LLC Acquires Shares of 783,459 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 783,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,737,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.5% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,026. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

