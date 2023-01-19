Mirova US LLC Reduces Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mirova US LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 643,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up approximately 2.3% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 1.02% of Signature Bank worth $97,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 66.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,641,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average is $155.46. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

