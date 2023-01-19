Moffett Nathanson Downgrades DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Underperform

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Moffett Nathanson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.96 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

