Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.27-1.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.36.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

MHK opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $165.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

