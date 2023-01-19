Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 399.80 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 403.80 ($4.93). 147,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 286,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.20 ($5.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.98) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 392.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.19. The firm has a market cap of £617.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

