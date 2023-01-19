Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading 3.5% Higher

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. 444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

MOND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,355,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,734,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $348,868.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

