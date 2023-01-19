Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $102.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

