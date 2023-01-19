Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $15.38. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 22,477 shares.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
