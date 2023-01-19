Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $15.38. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 22,477 shares.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,036,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after acquiring an additional 213,712 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.