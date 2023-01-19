Morgan Stanley Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $26.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,547 shares of company stock worth $6,635,930 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 452,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.