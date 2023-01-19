Morgan Stanley Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $138.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

H opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

