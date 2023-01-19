Morgan Stanley Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $20.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 226.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

